Early holiday PC/PS5-ready SSD all-time lows from $49: PNY 7,500MB/s, Samsung Pro, more

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on internal SSD solutions from Samsung and PNY from $49. First up, Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230 and has regularly fetched between $150 and $125 for most of this year. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. You’re looking at a notable price considering this drive can move data at up to 7,500MB/s via its NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface (also backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards, at slower speeds of course). Designed for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with an extended 5-year warranty. More deals and details below.

Sitting alongside the ongoing Samsung portable SSD deals, Amazon latest storage sale also includes a number of solid price drops on the brand’s internal drives including the 980 Pro we reviewed previously (here’s our hands-on impressions of Samsung’s new 990 Pro M.2 SSD as well). You’ll find those offers and some other options highlighted below:

Elsewhere is gaming storage deals, we are also still tracking the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting down at $130, or the second-best price yet. Get a closer look at this deal right here and be sure to dive into our hands-on review as well.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

