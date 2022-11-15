Early holiday PC/PS5-ready SSD all-time lows from $49: PNY 7,500MB/s, Samsung Pro, more

We are now tracking a series of notable price drops on internal SSD solutions from Samsung and PNY from $49. First up, Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $230 and has regularly fetched between $150 and $125 for most of this year. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. You’re looking at a notable price considering this drive can move data at up to 7,500MB/s via its NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface (also backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards, at slower speeds of course). Designed for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with an extended 5-year warranty. More deals and details below.
Sitting alongside the ongoing Samsung portable SSD deals, Amazon latest storage sale also includes a number of solid price drops on the brand’s internal drives including the 980 Pro we reviewed previously (here’s our hands-on impressions of Samsung’s new 990 Pro M.2 SSD as well). You’ll find those offers and some other options highlighted below:
- PNY 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 4,700MB/s $49 (Reg. $80)
- PNY 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 3,300MB/s $135 (Reg. $170+)
- Crucial P3 Plus 1TB Gen 4 5000MB/s $75 (Reg. $100)
- Samsung 970 Evo 500GB Gen3 3,500MB/s $60 (Reg. $80+)
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Gen4 7,000MB/s $110 (Reg. $130)
- Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 1TB Gen4 7,000MB/s $120 (Reg. $140+)
- And even more…
Elsewhere is gaming storage deals, we are also still tracking the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting down at $130, or the second-best price yet. Get a closer look at this deal right here and be sure to dive into our hands-on review as well.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 features:
- Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand
- The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards
- The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
- Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads
- Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team
