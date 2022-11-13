Samsung’s T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD just hit one of its best prices ever at $150 (Reg. $220+)

Joining the rest of this weekend’s portable solid-state drive deals, Amazon just knocked the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield 2TB model down to $149.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $250 and more like $220 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the 2TB variant outside of an extremely fleeting and likely pricing mistake back in August. Today’s deal is at least $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We did see it at $170 and with a FREE $17 flash drive recently, but that deal has been flipped out for the lower price tag now. As you might now from our hands-on review, this one launched earlier this year as the latest 1,050MB/s in the brand’s lineup with USB 3.2 Gen2 support, USB-C connectivity, and a unique ridged rubber shell for protection. Speaking of which, it also carries an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. Get a closer look right here and then below for more additional details and more portable SSD deals.

The early holiday portable SSD deals have certainly arrived with markdowns on the popular SanDisk Extreme lineup delivering some of the best deals ever alongside options from WD and Seagate as well as this deals on Crucial’s X8 model. The deals start from $70 and you’ll find the best of them organized for you right here.

If you’re looking for something more gaming focused, the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD is a solid option that is also now on sale from $130. We had a chance to give this one a go in a hands-on review a couple months ago, coming away impressed with the custom RGB lighting treatment, metal plate build, and general performance. Get a closer look in our deal coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

