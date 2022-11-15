JBL’s Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer returns to 2022 low of $195

For a limited time, Woot is offering the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer for $194.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $250, as it does from JBL directly, this 22% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. You can grab this sound system from a third-party seller on Amazon for as little as $230. With a total system power of 300W, the JBL Bar 2.1 system puts you in control with built-in Dolby Digital giving you an ”authentic cinematic experience in your home.” The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience as well. A single HDMI port is present here with ARC support alongside Bluetooth wireless connectivity for playing music from your phone. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the JBL above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. We’re also tracking the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with the all-new Siri Remote down at $59, a $40 savings. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater.

JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

Designed with a slimmer profile, the full-featured, easy-to-use JBL bar 2.1 features Dolby digital, JBL Surround sound, 300W system power and a wireless 6.5″ Subwoofer to provide balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games. Full featured in every sense of the word, it has an HDMI input as well as aux and USB wired connections that enable you to round out your home entertainment options even more. It is also Bluetooth enabled for convenient wireless connections. Further enhanced with JBL soundshift which allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your mobile phone or tablet. You can Moreover control the sound bar with your existing TV remote control, The JBL bar 2.1 clearly raises the bar for sound bars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

