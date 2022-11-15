Apple TV HD clearance lands at just $59 with bundled Siri Remote (New low, Save $40)

After seeing the 4K model hit an all-time low last week, Walmart is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB for $59 shipped. This rare discount is the first chance to save on the streaming media player since Apple refreshed its 4K counterpart earlier this fall, and now lands at a new all-time low. Down from $99, you’re looking at $40 in savings while well beating our previous mention. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If 4K is a must for your streaming setup, then don’t forget that you can still score an all-time low on the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K. Delivering much of the same feature set as the lead deal, last year’s model fittingly steps up to 2160P video playback of all your favorite content for a far more affordable price of $99. The discount is still live via Amazon and still worth a look, but there really is no beating how good of a deal the featured sale is.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. So far to start the week we’re seeing quite the exciting collection of offers on Apple’s latest like the Apple Watch Series 8 at all-time lows to go alongside some clearance offers on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $399 off.

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote features:

1080p HD high-quality video

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound

A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences

Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+

The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music

The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

