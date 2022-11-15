MOUNTUP’s Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount falls to new low of $49 (Save 30%)

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $48.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will get a desk mount designed specifically for ultrawide monitors that can support them up to 35-inches in size and up to 26.4 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t have an ultrawide monitor, you could instead grab the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount for $34 after clipping the on-page coupon. Equipped with a gas spring, you will be able to adjust the position of your monitor with ease. The mount supports monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds in weight. The arm is mounted onto an extension pole that can change the maximum height of the monitor while the arm itself allows for tilt and pitch adjustments. You’ll get a c-clamp and grommet clamp for handling desk mounting with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk.

Looking to upgrade your desktop peripherals as well? We’re currently tracking the latest Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for the second-best price to date, $180. Delivering one of Logitech’s latest keyboards, the recent G715 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wireless form-factor works over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customizable top plate.

MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm features:

Full Range of Motion & Increase Comfort: Offer a wider range of movement, the single monitor stand allows screen to tilt up 90°/down 85°, swivel 180°, and rotate 360° from landscape to portrait. The flexible arm can extend up to 24.7″ long, and rise up to 20.1″ in height. Easily find an optimal ergonomic posture, relieve strain on your spine, neck, and shoulders.

Two Mount Options & Easy Installation: Support c-clamp (drill-free) and grommet (optional) mount, save more than 80% valuable desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor stand with large base. A detachable VESA plate makes the setup of attaching monitor to upper arm much easier. Comes with easy follow instructions and mounting hardware needed, less than 15 minutes from opening box to use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!