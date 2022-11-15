Logitech’s new Aurora Gaming Keyboards with cloud wrist rest on sale from $150 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Delivering one of the very first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, today’s offer delivers the second-best offer yet at $20 off. Delivering one of Logitech’s latest keyboards, the recent G715 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wireless form-factor works over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customizable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be the bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup. Our hands-on review talks all about the aesthetics and features of the keyboard, too.

If you don’t mind going the wired route, you can also save $20 right now on the Logitech G713 Gaming Keyboard at Amazon. This model arrives with nearly all of the same stunning looks and feature-packed build that the lead deal does, just with a corded form-factor. There’s still the essential cloud-shaped wrist rest, per-key RGB backlighting, and so much more in a more affordable $149.99 package that is now at the all-time low.

As far as flagship battlestation accessories go, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K mini-LED gaming monitor went on sale today for one of the first times. Delivering a new all-time low, the flagship upgrade to your setup is now down to $2,800 following a notable $700 discount that lets you take full advantage of its immersive gaming tech.

Logitech Aurora G715 Keyboard features:

The G715 Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

