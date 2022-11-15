New Balance takes up to 40% off sale items: Running shoes, lifestyle sneakers, more

New Balance is currently offering up to 40% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers that are currently marked down to $65, which is $20 off the original rate. This style is available in ten color options and the fresh foam midsole cushioning was designed to give you an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride. It also has a sock-like fit and the heel collapses making it a breeze to put on or off. With over 4,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars from New Balance customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

