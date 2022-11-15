QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS with 2GB RAM and 1GbE hosts your Plex server down at $229 (Save 35%)

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $229 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 35% price drop comes within one cent of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This NAS will become the home for all your files, video, and audio with this model coming pre-equipped with 2GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron J4005 processor. This processor even comes equipped with Intel HD Graphics 600 which allows this NAS to host a Plex server to stream your content remotely. With support for two 3.5-inch SATA hard drives, this NAS comes with built-in Gigabit Ethernet with PCIe expandability should you need 10GbE or other additional functionality in the future. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and not have to worry about getting separate drives, check out the WD 4TB My Cloud at $186. This unit comes with a single hard drive and the hardware to host the storage as a cloud. Using the My Cloud Home app, you will be able to access your files from your mobile device or any desktop. It can be used for general file storage or you can set up your computer to back up to the cloud device automatically. You do lack the flexibility and upgradability the QNAP NAS gives you, however. If you wanted to increase the capacity of this one, you’d just have to get a new device.

Looking to upgrade your PC or PlayStation 5 internal storage for a game library? We’re currently tracking the PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD at the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon, $100. You’re looking at a notable price considering this drive can move data at up to 7,500MB/s via its NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface (also backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards, at slower speeds of course).

QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS features:

PLEX integration gives the best entertainment experience while hardware transcoding ensures smooth playback. Qmedia organizes all of your content. Multimedia Console consolidates all multimedia applications for easy management.

QuMagie integrates QuMagie Core AI image recognition technology for facial recognition, subject identification, and geotagging photos. Automatically categorize people and places. QuMagie also supports iOS Live Photos.

The TS-251D Series features powerful backup solutions for your files, devices, and media library. Schedule automated backups, sync your data across devices, while snapshots protect your files by fully recording your system.

