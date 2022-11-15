Score a 4-pack of Tile’s pro item trackers with replaceable batteries at $70 today (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Lighting deals, Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Tile Pro item trackers at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 for the 4-pack, this is $30 off and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on a per-Tile Pro tracker basis – a single one will run you over $33 at Amazon right now and the basic Tile Mate is about $1 more. Unlike the usually more affordable models in the brand’s lineup, the pro model delivers a replaceable battery and a longer 400-foot Bluetooth range. From there, you’ll find the usual iOS and Android-compatible tracking features as well as the ability to ping your smartphone and use them in reverse. Head below and check out our hands-on review of the 2022 lineup for more details.

If the replaceable battery isn’t overly important for you, save even more with the 2022 model Tile Sticker at $20 Prime shipped. Again, this model delivers similar functionality just with the limited battery and shorter Bluetooth range, but it does bring some adhesive action to the item tracker experience here.

Speaking of Tile, we just recently went hands-on with its new custom-encoded Lost and Found Labels. They are essentially like QR code tags you can easily program with whatever contact data you wish and you can get a complete break down of the affordable new stickers right here as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Tile Pro item trackers features:

POWERFUL TRACKER – Tile helps you keep track of your things. The Tile Pro streamlined shape hangs great on keys, bags or luggage. Use our free app to find them.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

