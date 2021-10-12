Hands-on: Tile refreshes lineup of item finders with sleek designs, improved range, more

Today, Tile is expanding its collection of popular trackers with a new series of releases. Meant to consolidate the lineup, the four new offerings arrive with more variety than the competition, alongside refreshed designs, improved range, and with some new tricks up their sleeves. Head below for all of the details on the new Tile item finder lineup and some hands-on thoughts.

Tile refreshes its item finder lineup with four new trackers

Tile has been in the item finding game for quite some time, and now that the likes of Apple and Samsung are getting in on the action, is now looking to refresh its lineup with four new offerings. Delivering slimmed-down designs and improved feature sets, each of them work with both iOS and Android devices.

Across the collection, there’s also all of the same features as you’d expect from previous releases. You can of course tap into the larger Tile network for increased range, which has long been a staple of the ecosystem, on top of taking advantage of more local Bluetooth connectivity. You can pick up the entire bundle of four new Tile releases for $79.99 right now, or individually, as well.

Tile Pro

Headlining all of the new item finders is the Tile Pro, the flagship offering from the lineup. Living up to that pro nomenclature, the tracker packs a notable 400-foot range that pairs with improved IP67 water-resistance and a louder ringer for audibly tracking down your items. The more premium design also has a one-year replaceable battery. As the most premium of the new releases, you’ll find a fitting $34.99 price tag.

Tile Mate

Tile’s most popular Mate tracker is getting in on the refreshed form and function today, too. There’s a much more streamlined build that should be a bit more stylish when clipped onto your keys, as well as many of the updates you’ll find on the other new models.

Design aside, the biggest tweak comes in the form of the range over Bluetooth being bumped up to 250 feet. You’ll also find a louder ring packed into the more streamlined package to go alongside improved battery life and a replaceable battery that can go three years before needing to be swapped out. Tile Mate is now available for purchase with a $24.99 price tag.

Tile Slim

The wallet-friendly Tile Slim is also receiving a refresh to fit in with the other trackers. There’s not too much new in the actual form-factor department, though the actual features have been tweaked. For starters, the range is now up to 250 feet over Bluetooth, which is an increase over its predecessor’s 200-foot range. There’s also a louder ring and the same upgrade to IP67 water-resistance as the other new models, too. Unlike the other new Tile item finders, there is no replaceable battery on this one. Currently set at $34.99, you can now pick up this item finder.

Tile Sticker

Last up, just about all of those aforementioned adjustments are being applied to the Tile Sticker, the brand’s tracker that you can adhere to pretty much anything. Perfect for finding the TV remote that has been lost in the depths of your sofa to keeping an eye on a bicycle and more, this compact tracker now has a 250-foot range and better resistance to water. Just like the Tile Slim, this one also lacks a replaceable battery. This one sells for $29.99.

Tile Ultra with UWB coming in 2022

Alongside all of the new additions to the Tile item finder lineup that launched today, the brand also has its very first offering with UWB connectivity in store for 2022. This one will directly take on the likes of AirTags with precision finding powered by an AR experience when it launches come next year. There will be support for both iOS and Android like the rest of the collection, and will be the first of any tracker to deliver the feature set to both ecosystems simultaneously.

New features rolling out

You’ll also find that Tile is making it even easier for someone to return a bag or set of keys thanks to the new Lost and Found feature. Each of the new item finders have a QR code on them, which when scanned will display contact information to help you be reunited with a lost item. That is of course still in conjunction with the usual tile location tech you’d expect.

Taking a page out of Apple’s book, Tile is also looking to address any potential misuse of one of its item finders. Rolling out early next year, Tile will have a feature baked into its app that lets you scan for any trackers that may have been slipped into your bag or coat that aren’t actually yours.

9to5Toys’ take:

I’ve had the chance to test out the new collection of Tile item finder lineup over the past week, and the biggest thing that stands out is the versatility of the collection. It may be an uphill battle for the folks at Tile trying to fight a battle on both iOS and Android fronts, but the new stable of trackers certainly seems up to the task.

Being able to choose which form factor is best for your use case is going to be a wildly popular feature of the new releases. As of now, if you’re looking for a dedicated tracker to slip in your wallet or stick onto a remote, Tile stands pretty unopposed from the likes of its new competition. These use cases are where the brand really shines, and getting to check out the new debuts have only solidified that from my hands-on time.

Though, that’s been a staple of the Tile item finder lineup for quite some time now. So of course, all of the actual improvements are pretty noteworthy, too. The increased range and water-resistance are nice inclusions, and certainly go a long ways toward delivering an improved experience. But the real star of the show is the refreshed designs, which look and feel great in-hand.

All in all, Tile’s latest additions to its item finder network arrive with plenty of notable features to back the updated form factors and deliver a more versatile experience than you’ll find with the competition. Tile has long been thought of as the best Bluetooth tracker brand out there, and its latest releases definitely continue that trend for those who want a platform-agnostic solution to hunting down lost or misplaced items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!