Samsung Galaxy S22 5G lands at second-best price following $103 discount to $697

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB Android Smartphone for $697 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $103 in savings, is the second-best markdown to date, and lowest outside of Prime Day. Samsung’s recent Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone would be picking up a new case to go with it. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $15 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset with a different form-factor than the lead deal. From more budget-friendly offerings to flagship foldables from Samsung, there are quite a few new all-time lows up for the taking. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

