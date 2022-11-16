Regularly up to $34 smart reusable Rocketbooks down at $15 Prime shipped today

Woot is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot-Grid Notebook for $14.99 using code TECHWOOT at checkout. Regularly $34, this model fetches $27 or more at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also comes in at a fraction of the price of the new pro model Rocketbook launched last week. Rocketbook’s are a wonderful choice for folks who love to jot notes and sketches down with an actual pen. You can doodle to your heart’s content, beam all of your notes to the cloud to preserve them forever, and then wipe the pages clean to use the book for years to come. It also ships with the microfiber cloth and a Pilot Frixion pen for the price of entry here today. Head below for more details.

If a standard issue notebook will do just fine for your needs, the PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook is a popular solution that comes in at $12 Prime shipped. A hardcover, classic elastic closure, sticker labels, and inner document pocket are all present and accounted for here.

As we mentioned above, Rocketbook just unleashed its new pro-model smart notebook. With modular page packs to customize your layout, a new hardcover treatment, one-touch NFC note digitizing, and a more robust build overall, you can get a complete breakdown at what it is capable of in our launch coverage. They are also currently seeing launch discounts as well.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

