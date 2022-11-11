New smart Rocketbook goes pro with one-touch digitizing, hardcover, launch discount, more

Rocketbook has been a leader in the reusable smart notebook games for years, and today is officially introducing the latest model in the lineup with the new Rocketbook Pro 2.0 Smart Notebook. Delivering much of the intelligent companion app connectivity and reusable nature of previous-generation models, the pro model takes it up a notch as the brand’s “most modern and sophisticated notebook yet.” While geared toward professionals, it seems to be a notable option for just about anyone who still appreciates the tactile feel of handwritten notes, diagrams, and sketches, whether it be for work purposes, daily to-do lists, journaling, or otherwise. Head below for a closer look at the new pro model reusable smart notebook.

The reusable smart notebook goes pro

The new Rocketbook Pro delivers all of the same patented reusable design found on the brand’s previous models, including the ability to use the included Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter and then wipe the pages clean for use over and over again after beaming everything to the cloud. But the latest model reusable smart notebook from Rocketbook takes it up a few notches from there.

It delivers “elevated technology” with an embedded NFC chip that allows users to quickly scan handwritten notes directly to the Rocketbook app “with just a tap, then share them with colleagues, clients, contractors, and more via their favorite cloud service.” From there, you’ll also find features like Smart Titles, Smart Tags, Smart Search, and Smart Lists Transcription “that allow users to easily transcribe their notes and optimize their organization via the free Rocketbook app.”

There are also some physical enhancements to the new reusable smart notebook as well. Most notably of which delivers a new hardcover – the first of its kind from the brand – for a treatment that looks a little bit like a thin tablet cover and something that might stay in better shape for years to come. It also complements the new reusable Page Packs system:

Rocketbook’s Page Packs are swappable inserts that empower users to customize their note taking experience. Made of Rocketbook’s patented reusable paper, the Page Packs feature 20 back-and-front pages which are bound together with magnetic clips, allowing users to easily interchange them thanks to the Pro’s magnetic spine. Planning out your day? Opt for the Daily To-Do Page Pack. Need to take notes during a client call? Swap for a Meeting Notes Page Pack.

Each of the page packs can be purchase separately at $18 a pop to customize the layout of your new Rocketbook Pro with all of the aforementioned page styles, but the main package does ship with a Lined/Dot-Grid page pack for the price of admission here.

The new Rocketbook Pro comes in three colorways (Black, Sage Green, and Coast Blue) in two sizes, Executive or Letter at $55 and $60, respectively. However, it is now available for purchase on Amazon with a notable up to 17% discount starting from just over $43.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now clearly there is a bit of an up charge at play here with the new pro model – you can land a standard edition Rocketbook in the $20 range at Amazon on a regular basis and sometimes for even less. However, the latest reusable smart notebook does deliver some interesting and seemingly quite useful features, including the ability to customize the page layouts (you would have to buy an entirely separate model for this feature previously) as well as the more robust hardcover, something that enhances the reusable nature of these books and protects the investment well into the future.

