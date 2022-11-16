Sperry’s Early Black Friday Sale takes 60% off holiday must-haves + free shipping

Sperry is currently offering 60% off during its Early Black Friday Sale as well as free delivery on all orders. Prices are as marked. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale. Inside this sale you can score deals on best-selling boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more for the entire family. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Ice Bay Boots with Thinsulate that’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $140. This is a fantastic winter boot that was designed to help keep you warm and give you traction during icy or snowy weather. They’re also completely waterproof and the neutral coloring easy to style. If you’re looking for a nice holiday gift, these boots would be a wonderful option. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

