Spigen AirPods 3 cases drop to $13: Classic iPod Shuffle-style, Tough Armor, more (Reg. $17+)

Joining this morning’s price drop on AirPods 3, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its compatible iPod Shuffle-style case down at $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, it more typically sells for between $15 and $20 at Amazon with today’s deal coming in at one of the lowest we have tracked. Part of the Spigen Classics line that delivers retro-inspired cases to sheath your modern Apple gear, this one is designed to look like a vintage iPod Shuffle. It features “dual-layer solid protection” to protect your AirPods case from scratches with an included carabiner clip, precision cutouts for cable connections, and a wireless charging friendly-design. Head below for more Spigen AirPods 3 from $13.

More Spigen AirPods 3 case deals:

While AirPods 3 deals are now live, we are also tracking a solid price drop on the brand new second-generation pro model Apple earbuds. If your looking for an upgrade, Apple’s latest are now at the second-best pice we have ever tracked (within $7 of the all-time low) at $230 shipped. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here – it might not last long either.

Spigen AirPods 3 iPod Shuffle-style case features:

Retro-inspired design for a look that remains timeless

[NOTE] Buttons features are non-functional

[Hybrid Polymer Technology] Dual layer solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches

Precisely designed for the Airpods 3rd Generation Casewith Keychain, Classic Design Airpods 3rd Generation Case(2021)

