Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in Grade A refurb sale (Orig. $169), AirPods Pro now $135

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s latest AirPods in Grade A refurbished conditions, headlined by the newest AirPods 3 at $109.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for a rare chance to score Apple’s latest earbuds in any case. They’ve been completely out of stock on Amazon for nearly a month and even when there are units up for sale, you’ll be paying retail instead of today’s $69 off discounted price.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s Grade A refurbished sale, Woot has dropped Apple’s AirPods Pro down to $134.99. These originally fetched $249, with today’s offer delivering some deeper than usual savings for those who don’t mind going the reconditioned route. Though just don’t forget that you can still bring home a new condition pair of the ANC-enabled earbuds at $159.

AirPods Pro take on a similar form-factor to the lead deal, just with a more robust feature set. Silicone eartips provide a more comfortable listening experience that now comes backed by active noise cancellation, as well as the same hands-free access to Siri, Spatial Audio, and more.

If today’s discounted refurbished AirPods aren’t quite going to cut it, we’re also still tracking one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. Following a rare chance to save that has now gotten even better, the just-released, flagship listening experience is now at the second-best price yet of $230 ahead of the holiday season.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

