Echo Frame 2nd Gen near all-time low in early Black Friday sale at $130 (Save $140)

Amazon is now offering its Echo Frames 2nd Gen on sale in most models and configurations for $129.99 shipped. Down $140 from the normal going rate, this 52% discount marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked, as we’ve seen the basic models hit $100 and the polarized versions go for $120 back during Prime Day in July. Echo Frames pack the ability to either have prescription, blue light filtering, or polarized lenses. On top of that, you’ll find hands-free Alexa, a VIP filter, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. Another benefit to Echo Frames is that the audio doesn’t keep you from hearing what else is going on, as the speakers are open-ear and even have auto volume to let you hear music, calls, and even your voice assistant without having to wear earbuds. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at what Echo Frames have to offer, so you’ll want to give that a look before heading below for more.

If you want a smart glasses experience without spending $130, then consider the Razer Anzu at $60 on Amazon. Overall, Anzu offers a similar experience to Echo Frames but without hands-free Alexa, Auto Volume, or 14-hour battery life. Also, Anzu isn’t compatible with prescription lenses like Echo Frames, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers are now up to 50% off as we head into the shopping festivities next week. Pricing starts at $25 and these are all-time lows that we’ve tracked, making now the best time yet to pick up the latest Echo Dot 5th Gen.

Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen features:

Echo Frames are smart audio glasses that give you hands-free access to Alexa. They are designed to help you save time so you can focus on what matters most. Use them to listen to audio entertainment, control your smart home, stay productive and organized, and communicate hands-free

