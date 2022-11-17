Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers now up to 50% off at lows from $25

After seeing all of Amazon’s latest Echo Show displays go on sale, the savings are now carrying over the new lineup of Echo smart speakers. Delivering the best prices to date on all-new releases as well as previous-generation offerings from $15, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time is discounting the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock for the first time. Now down to $39.99, this recent debut would more typically set you back $60. Now with 33% in savings attached, you can bring home Amazon’s latest at an all-time low thanks to the very first discount. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for 50% discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals live before Black Friday:

But if your Alexa needs can only be met by a screen-based experience, we’re also tracking all-time lows across Amazon’s latest lineup of Echo Show models. With much of the same early Black Friday pricing, you can score discounts as low as $35. There’s all of the same hands-free Alexa action, just with the added dimension of being able to interact with the touchscreen for controlling smart home gear and even watching content.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!