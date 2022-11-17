Today only, Eddie Bauer takes 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Outerwear, more

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers 50% off sitewide during its Early Black Friday Sale. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. You can score outerwear, pullovers, flannel shirts, pants, accessories, boots, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Signature 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $40, which is $50 off the original rate. This sweatshirt is unisex, which means anyone can style this and it’s available in several color options. It also comes in a regular or tall version and the brushed interior promotes all day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

