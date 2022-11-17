HP’s Reverb G2 VR headset with built-in tracking falls to $299 low ahead of Black Friday

HP’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset for $299 shipped. Also available direct from HP for the same price. Down from $399, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset from HP is the brand’s latest VR kit which features industry-leading lenses and speakers from Valve. With mura-free 2160×2160 LCD panels for each eye, you’ll find that this headset lets you “see more detail than ever before.” It’s also comprised of a flexible material and offers increased cushions for extra comfort when wearing it. There are four built-in cameras with the headset meaning there’s no external sensors required for it to track movement. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up this VR stand that’s made to hold your headset, controllers, and more. At just $16 on Amazon, it’s budget-friendly and will give you a solid place to set your entire virtual reality kit when it’s not being used.

Not ready to dive into the world of VR? Well, the Xbox Series S is a solid choice for your gaming needs. It can play titles at up to 1440p120 and is actually on sale ahead of Black Friday. You’ll find both the console itself is discounted, as well as bundles and more. Pricing starts at $240 which is at least $60 in savings and among the best pricing that we’ve seen to date.

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset features:

The no-compromise VR headset. Realistic visuals. Immersive soundscapes. Superb tracking and performance. Developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft, our breakthrough headset delivers a more immersive experience. Ergonomically designed for comfort. Optimized for compatibility. Introducing the new standard in VR

