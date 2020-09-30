HP’s latest VR headset, the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, offers the standard bout of headset features, like a 2160×2160 resolution, built-in headphones, and more. But, it separates itself from the pack by also offering eye-tracking, pupillometry, and heart rate sensors alongside a face camera. What does this mean for the future of virtual reality? Well, quite a bit…so keep reading to find out more.

Eye-tracking and pupillometry allow for more in-depth gaming

When you look at the world around you, it’s possible to see different things without moving your head, right? Well, yeah, of course. But, in the world of virtual reality, you normally have to physically move your head in order to achieve a different view. With both eye-tracking and pupillometry sensors present in the Reverb G2 Omnicept, HP has the ability to not only see where your eye is looking but also the dilation of your pupal as well.

This feature allows game developers to shift your view based on your eye movement and pupil dilation, which delivers a more in-depth gaming experience. From glancing looks at characters to seeing more when your eyes are dilated due to adrenaline, games could take advantage of these new sensors in may different ways. But, HP didn’t stop there.

Heart rate sensors and face cameras take things up a notch

Not only can the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset from HP track your eye movement and pupil dilation, but it can also sense your heart rate and view facial expressions. Through two independent sensors, this VR headset can begin tracking biometrics while you game, which can be tied into gameplay in a variety of ways. The real magic, though, comes from the face camera.

The Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition has a built-in camera under the headset that views your facial expressions. This can be useful for VR conferencing, but game developers can also use this to make things more in-depth. Through mouth-tracking, when in virtual reality with other real-life players, you can see their mouth moving in real-time like you would if they were actually standing next to you. This can also be used to track different metrics or actions in-game based on how you respond with facial cues, just like in real life.

Pricing and availability

Sadly, no direct pricing is available yet for the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset. HP has said that the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is expected in the spring of 2021 and noted that pricing will be available closer to the product’s launch.

