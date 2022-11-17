LIFX A19 1,100-lumen HomeKit RGBW Wi-Fi smart bulb falls to $40 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is offering the LIFX Color A19 1,100-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Smart Bulb for $39.97 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $50, this 20% discount makes this one of the better prices that we’ve tracked this year, though it did fall to $28 over Prime Day. This light is quite versatile when it comes to smart home functionality, as it integrates with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa all without the need of a separate hub. It leverages a traditional A19 bulb design and is made to brighten any room you put it in. There’s RGBW LEDs for the ability to choose from any color as well as a range of white from 1500 to 9000K. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up one or more of these low-cost LIFX white HomeKit LED bulbs for just $10 each. These bulbs are dimmable, voice controlled, and similarly require no hub to function. However, the white color temperature isn’t tunable and there’s no color choice here.

Don’t forget that you can currently score a 2-pack of GE CYNC color smart LED light bulbs at up to 55% off on Amazon. Down to $11, these bulbs are lower-cost compared to today’s lead deal and still deliver a color output. However, instead of HomeKit integration, it’ll only connect to Alexa and Assistant, meaning you won’t be able to use Siri to control.

LIFX Color 1,100-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Smart Bulb features:

The LIFX Color 1100 is the brightest LIFX bulb, packing a serious 1100 lumen punch. This light features billions of colors as well as a huge cool-to-warm range of whites. And for anyone who loves an upgrade, take advantage of endless integration options.

