Score a 2-pack of GE CYNC Color Smart LED Light Bulbs at up to 55% off, now $11 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of GE CYNC Color Changing Smart LED Light Bulbs for $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and a great time to scoop up a pair of bulbs that can integrate with your growing Alexa and Google Assistant-powered smart home. These no hub-required bulbs deliver both warm white and your choice of millions of colors via voice commands or your smartphone. Compatible with standard A19 medium base sockets, they are said to last “15 times longer” than traditional 60W incandescent bulbs. More details below.

Today’s deal comes with a pair of lights for the same price you’ll pay for a single color changing smart GE bulb right now. You will find single Kasa options for slightly less without the color action or save even more with this Sengled Smart Bulb that’s selling for $8.50 Prime shipped. Clearly not as good a value as the 2-pack above, but if you’re just looking for a more affordable gift or a single bulb, it is less cash out of pocket.

And speaking of Sengled, Amazon launched a wide-ranging early holiday sale recently on a series of its smart home lighting from larger bulb packs, to outdoor options, and light strips starting from $15. Browse through those options right here and then head over to our smart home hub for more including Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps.

GE CYNC Color Smart LED Light Bulbs features:

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED light bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart

Wi-Fi light bulbs: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your Cync and C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home – no hub or bridge required.

Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these Cync smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed

