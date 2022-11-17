World-famous handmade Minimoog Model D synthesizer makes a triumphant return today

The Minimoog Model D is back! After being introduced way back in 1970, the now world famous synthesizer quickly became the gold standard and served as the archetype for portable electronic instruments ever since. To say it is one of the most famous and beloved synthesizers in history almost doesn’t do it justice. In an exciting and surprising turn of events, well after production seemingly shut down for good, today Moog is announcing the return of the legend as the Minimoog Model D production kicks back into gear down in the brand’s Asheville, North Carolina factory. Head below for a closer look and more details.

For those unfamiliar here, the Minimoog Model D is an all-in-one synthesizer that took the “colossal sound of the 1960s Moog modular synthesizers” and combined it with “the accessibility of pre-wired modules, meaning that it could be played instantly and intuitively with no patch cables required.”

You’re looking at a three-oscillator, monophonic, analog synthesizer handmade and housed inside of an Appalachian cherry cabinet with “legacy-inspired walnut stain and hand-finished aluminum chassis.” The brand’s usual and legendary low-pass ladder filter is joined by a rich saturating mixer to “retain the exact component placement and through-hole design of a 1970s-era Minimoog Model D.”

But it’s not all nostalgia here. Moog is making some notable alternations and enhancements to the iconic design here as well including new LFO treatments, a premium keybed, after pressure, MIDI integrations, and more:

This latest edition of the instrument also includes the series of popular functional modifications from the 2016 production run that expanded this storied synthesizer’s capabilities. These modifications include a dedicated analog LFO with triangle and square waveshapes, a premium Fatar keybed with velocity and after pressure available via top panel CV jacks with onboard trimpots, MIDI integration, improved pitch wheel calibration, and a mixer feedback modification which allows the Minimoog Model D to overdrive and scream with the turn of a knob.

On top of that and for the first time in history, the Minimoog Model D now features a spring-loaded pitch wheel. “This enhancement—a popular artist request—allows for improved playability and wild performance flourishes. This newest edition also includes updates to the MIDI functionality, allowing for improved modern studio integration.”

Every unit is built by hand in the Moog factory in North Carolina, and the new Minimoog Model D is (or will be any minute now) available for purchase directly from Moog. There are now details whether or not it will land on Amazon at any point. And if the what will likely be not so affordable price tag is a bit much for you, check out the $260 Behringer clone instead.

Placing the utmost importance on high-quality materials, all components are carefully sourced and crafted to capture the indescribable feeling of the original Minimoog Model D. Each unit that travels through Moog’s production floor sees identical component placement and through-hole design of the beloved 1970s Minimoog Model D in a hand-finished aluminum chassis, secured to a handcrafted Appalachian hardwood cabinet.

