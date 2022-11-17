Old Navy Black Friday deals start early with pricing $20 and under + 30% off your order

Old Navy is starting its Black Friday deals early with pricing starting at $20 and under. Prices are as marked. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. This is a great time to update your wardrobe for the winter season and get a head start on your holiday shopping. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Frost-Free Water-Resistant Zip-Front Puffer Vest that’s marked down to just $20, which is $25 off the original rate. This puffer vest is lightweight and can easily be dressed up or down. The puffer material will help keep you warm and it’s a fantastic layering option. Plus, you can choose from multiple color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Frost-Free Water-Resistant Zip-Front Puffer Vest $20 (Orig. $45)
- Wow Athletic Taper Non-Stretch Jeans $20 (Orig. $40)
- Pullover Sweater Hoodie $35 (Orig. $50)
- Boot-Cut Built-In Flex Jeans $25 (Orig. $45)
- Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants $20 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Waisted Stevie Split-Front Skinny Pants $20 (Orig. $40)
- Herringbone Button-Front Car Coat $36 (Orig. $75)
- Thermal-Knit Raglan-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- High-Waisted O.G. Straight Cut-Off Jeans $20 (Orig. $55)
- Plaid Classic Button-Down Shirt $22 (Orig. $37)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!