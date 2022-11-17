Old Navy Black Friday deals start early with pricing $20 and under + 30% off your order

60% off $20

Old Navy is starting its Black Friday deals early with pricing starting at $20 and under. Prices are as marked. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. This is a great time to update your wardrobe for the winter season and get a head start on your holiday shopping. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Frost-Free Water-Resistant Zip-Front Puffer Vest that’s marked down to just $20, which is $25 off the original rate. This puffer vest is lightweight and can easily be dressed up or down. The puffer material will help keep you warm and it’s a fantastic layering option. Plus, you can choose from multiple color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

