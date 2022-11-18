LG’s Hybrid CineBeam 4K Projector can cast a screen up to 300-inches at new low of $1,781

Amazon is now offering the LG CineBeam HU710PW 4K Hybrid Home Theater Projector for $1,780.91 shipped. Normally going for $2,297, this 22% discount, or solid $516 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at three HDMI inputs with HDMI2 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out.

You can use some of your savings today to grab the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount uses a quick-release hook system to allow for easy installation of the mount bolts onto the main ceiling mount with the projector plate working with the “majority of projectors on the market.” Made entirely of high-grade steel, you’ll be able to adjust the tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible so you can angle the projector just right. The ceiling mount can even telescope, providing a ceiling standoff distance between 15 and 23 inches.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Philips Projection has just announced its latest entry into the home theater projector game with its Screeneo U5 Ultra Short Throw Projector. Capable of projecting a 120-inch screen with a mere 11-inch wall offset, the Screeneo U5 UST projector brings true 4K resolution and sharpness to your home theater setup so you can enjoy your movies and sports up on the big screen. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

LG CineBeam HU710PW 4K Hybrid Home Theater Projector features:

If you are looking for a larger-than-life viewing experience, you need the long-throw LG CineBeam HU710PW projector—offering jaw-dropping entertainment at astonishing proportions. Brilliant 4K detail comes to life at up to 300″—perfect for larger-than-life action and adventure. 2,000 lumens deliver bright, rich content for fully immersive home theater experience. Plus, easily stream your favorites with built-in access to popular platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+ on webOS 6.0.2 Epic cinematic experiences have never been this close to home.

