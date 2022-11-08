Philips’ new Screeneo U5 UST projector casts a 150-inch screen with built-in Android TV 11

Today Philips Projection is launching its latest entry into the home theater projector market, the Screeneo U5. This ultra-short throw true 4K laser projector is capable of lighting up your wall with a 150-inch screen with a small 16.5-inch wall offset. This projector builds off the success of the Screeneo U4 with the Screeneo U5 representing the “tireless efforts in technological advancements, which in turn delivers a state-of-the-art 4K Laser projector at the most competitive price point on the market.” This projector is available starting today, exclusively over at Indiegogo. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Philips’ latest projector.

Capable of projecting a 120-inch screen with a mere 11-inch wall offset, the Screeneo U5 UST projector brings true 4K resolution and sharpness to your home theater setup so you can enjoy your movies and sports up on the big screen. It comes equipped with the full Android TV 11 experience and Chromecast built-in so you can have access to your favorite streaming apps directly on the projector itself with the ability to cast content from your phone to boot. With this large screen, you better believe Philips specced out this projector to support displaying REC709, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG content with 12-bit color to ensure “incredible color reproduction.” This is further enhanced by its support for the playback of 3D content from your Blu-Ray player or a USB drive. One feature Philips includes here is the latest FlowMotion 4 technology which can make videos appear at a higher frame rate. This motion smoothing tech sees the best performance in fast-moving images like sports or action movies.

Now onto the internals. The Screeneo U5 UST projector comes built around the Texas Instruments DLP cinema technology. This is what brings vivid pictures, deep contrast, and a bright overall image to your home with the 2,200 ANSI lumen laser light source powering the projector. This light source is rated to last for up to 25,000 hours so you will be able to continue experiencing your favorite movies for years to come. There is also an integrated sound system here with a 2.2-channel setup with each speaker being rated for 20 watts and backed by a dedicated DSP; you will have support for Dolby Atmos and DTS HD directly on the projector itself. On the backside, you’ll have access to two HDMI 2.1 inputs with one supporting ARC, dual USB-A ports for power and storage, a SPDIF optical audio connection, a LAN port for internet, and an RS-232 port for home automation integration.

Availability

The all-new Philips Screeneo U5 Ultra Short Throw True 4K Laser Projector is available starting today exclusively at Indiegogo. As part of its limited quantity Black Friday Sale, you can grab this new projector with remote control for $1,698, a 48% savings. There are 31 days remaining to grab your own projector, though the stock is limited, and it is expected to begin shipping in March 2023.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Philips Screeneo U5 UST projector appears to have just about every feature you’d want in a home theater projector: built-in smart functionality, casting ability, HDR content playback, etc. The only feature here that I’m sure most people will disable is the FlowMotion 4 technology as motion smoothing is not preferable in most cases, though maybe Philips has tuned this tech to make it less noticeable.

