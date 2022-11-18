Mountain Hardwear takes 25% off best-selling stretchdown jackets and pants

Mountain Hardwear is offering 25% off its best-selling stretchdown series. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Stretchdown Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $165 and originally sold for $220. This vest is available in four color options and the down material is great for helping keep you warm in cool weather. It’s also a nice style to travel with due to the packable material and the material is infused with stretch, which is nice for outdoor sports as well. Plus, it has zippered hand pockets to keep your hands warm and store your essentials. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

