Ray-Ban Cyber Week Deals are live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + 30% off icons

Ali Smith -
FashionRay-Ban
50% off + free shipping

Ray-Ban started its Early Black Friday Sale for its members (free to sign-up) offering up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off Icon styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $163. These sunglasses are gender neutral, timeless, and you can choose from ten color options. They will easily elevate any look and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come in a leather case for extra protection as well as a cleaning cloth. Be sure to head below to find even more of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Ray-Ban

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
9to5Toys Daily: November 18, 2022 – M1 Pro MacBook $4...
Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation adds a new map, s...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack AINOPE 60W USB-C Cables ...
VIZIO’s new 50-inch MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TV bac...
Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock falls to $297.50 ...
Razer’s wireless BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical key...
Mountain Hardwear takes 25% off best-selling stretchdow...
Early Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from $38: PreSonus...
Load more...
Show More Comments