Ninja’s regularly up to $330 Foodi XL Air Fry Multi-Cooker and Steamer now down at $150

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $330, this model launched late last year as one of the more modern-looking options out there and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While we have seen fleeting Kohl’s offers for less, this is the best price around right now. This is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker with built-in air frying alongside the ability to pressure cook, SteamCrisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, sear, sous vide, and more – it even has a bread proofing mode. From there you’ll find a three-tier rack system that allows you to keep various elements of a meal separate as well as 14 preset options to support a wide range of one-touch, effortless cooking jobs. Head below for more details.

Today’s featured offer on the 8-quart model is actually undercutting the 6-quart price on Amazon right now, for comparison’s sake. If you don’t mind going with a nearly as capable previous-generation offering from the brand, check out the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer. This one is regularly $200 at Amazon where it is now marked down to $129.99 shipped. It drops your capacity down to 6.5-quarts but is still a more than functional solution if you don’t need the larger model above – you’ll find 10-in-1 action that “lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot.”

Elsewhere in holiday-worthy kitchen and cooking deals, you can save $80 on Ninja’s 7-program CREAMi Ice Cream Maker and there are plenty more in our home goods guide. Not the least of which has Avalon’s bottleless home water dispenser with a giant $198 in savings as part of Walmart’s early Black Friday sale and all of the details you need on what it is capable of can be found in our previous deal coverage right here.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

NINJA FOODI XL PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL601 in dry mode only).

DELUXE REVERSIBLE RACK: Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button—mains and

FASTER COOKING: Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals (vs. traditional cooking methods) and 25% faster artisan bread and cakes (vs. traditional ovens).

