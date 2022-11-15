Avalon’s bottleless home water dispenser drops to $99 in early Black Friday sale ($189 off)

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is offering the Avalon Premium Self-Cleaning Bottleless Countertop Water Cooler for $99 shipped. Regularly $289 and never below $222 on Amazon (outside of third-party sellers without Amazon fulfillment), today’s deal is a massive $189 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Delivering an elegant countertop-ready dispenser unit, it can serve up “crisp cold, cool, or piping hot water“ on-demand (with a child safety lock on the hot water spout). Alongside its built-in nightlight and self-cleaning feature that “sanitizes and purifies the dispenser for you,” it connects directly into your home’s water system so there’s no need to have those giant water bottles delivered or installed constantly. Head below for more.

As of right now, the deal above is on par with the lowest prices we can find on an Avalon water dispenser. You could opt for this third-party offer on the water bottle-ready model at $100 if you would rather not worry about hooking into your home’s water system, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a more affordable solution than these.

Speaking of home goods and Walmart’s early Black Friday sale, you can still land an $80 price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 8-quart 2-Basket Air Fryer and you’ll find even more in our home goods hub. One sntadout there is the now live Vitamix holiday deals with up to $125 in savings on the brand’s pro-grade blenders. Carrying lengthy warranty coverage, these hardcore blenders might not be the most affordable, but they are much more so now and likely will last for years into the future. Get a closer look right here.

Avalon A12BLK Countertop Bottleless Water Dispenser features:

The Avalon 3 Temperature Self Cleaning Bottleless Countertop Water Cooler with Child Safety Lock offers a choice of 3 water temperatures. Simply press the temperature button of choice and allow the water to flow from the given spout. The machines highly efficient compressor makes the cold water crisp and ice cold at approximately 47° F without the need of adding ice cubes to your drink. The hot faucet is hot enough to cook one’s tea or coffee or any other steaming hot beverage at approximately 185° F.

