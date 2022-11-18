Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop with Intel ARC A350M graphics falls to low of $1,400

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro i7/32GB/1TB/A350M Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $500 price drop marks a new all-time low, beating the previous by $100. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, you can take advantage of the four performance and eight efficiency cores to tear through bigger workloads while sipping power during lighter tasks. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. There is also 1TB of storage space with 32GB of RAM to back up your programs alongside Intel ARC A350M discrete graphics. This means you can have some hardware acceleration and even play some light games on the side. Battery life is up to 21 hours on a single charge, though it does depend on your workload. Keep reading below for more.

Looking to save some money while retaining similar performance? You could instead grab the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $881 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is on a fairly similar playing field as the Intel graphics you get above. The screen is the same size at 15.6-inches with the same 1080p resolution but runs at a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Rather make the jump to Apple Silicon? We’re currently tracking the latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,000 which is $499 in savings and a new all-time low. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6-inch i7/32GB/1TB/A350M Laptop features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Book2 Pro, the new way to PC. To take on the world, you need a laptop that’s ready to go the distance, literally. Thinner and lighter than ever, Galaxy Book2 Pro helps you seize the day wherever you are without skimping on power — in fact, it’s packing an ultra-mighty processor. Breeze through your day with effortless Galaxy connectivity — for instance, you can pair Galaxy Book2 Pro with your smartphone and instantly sync files, call and text right from your laptop. It’s super easy. Discover a new world of productivity, versatility and power with Galaxy Book2 Pro, the PC that’s ready to go wherever you go.

