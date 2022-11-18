Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at new all-time low of $2,000

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,999.99 shipped in two styles. Down from the $2,499 price tag you would more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $499 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low. In what will likely be the best price of the Black Friday shopping season, this is $99 under the previous best price and the only time we’ve seen it drop under $2,099.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. We also aren’t expecting to see new M2 models drop until March of next year. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

While it’s not hitting an entirely new all-time low like its 16-inch counterpart above, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $400 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry with much of the same power.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. With the weekend now on the horizon, we’re still seeing some notable options to save on the latest from Apple with its new AirPods Pro 2 at $230 to go alongside some clearance offers on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $399 off.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

