Sony’s Xperia 5 III 5G Android smartphone with physical shutter button hits new low at $650.50

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $650.57 shipped. Down from a $998 list price, and $800 normal going rate before it fell to $698, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique smartphone is one of the most recent additions to Sony’s lineup which focuses on photography as its primary function. Sure, it’s an unlocked Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 chip and a 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. However, the Xperia 5 III also packs a triple sensor camera array with ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors, and AS super resolution zoom alongside 120FPS recording. However, there’s even a physical shutter button on the side which helps you capture moments without having to worry about accurately tapping the screen. Check out our announcement video to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

You can save some cash by picking up the latest Pixel 7 for $499 at Amazon. While there’s no 120Hz display, triple ZEISS camera setup, or dedicated shutter button here, the Pixel 7 is the latest Google has to offer. With the faster, more efficient, and more secure Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 delivers the latest Google has to offer. The smartphone’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, while Extreme Battery Saver mode delivers up to 72 hours of usage. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is a solid one for watching your favorite media and there’s an 8x Super Res Zoom lens alongside the wide and ultrawide fields of view on the dual camera array.

Don’t forget the OnePlus 10 Pro that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $550 in an early Black Friday sale. This $250 discount makes now one of the best times to pick up the 10 Pro from OnePlus and you’ll love what it has to offer. Then, swing by our Android app roundup today which delivers the best free and discounted apps and games to your brand-new smartphone.

Sony Xperia 5 III features:

For those serious about creating and enjoying mobile content, the frosted glass and blasted metal frame of the Sony XPERIA 5 III Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike. Taking cues from their Sony Alpha cameras, the triple rear 12MP lenses and ZEISS optics give you a wide range of imaging capabilities.

