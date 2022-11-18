OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time low at $550 in early Black Friday sale (Save $250), more

Joining all of the major contenders in the Android space like Google and Samsung, early Black Friday deals are now live across the OnePlus handset stable and beyond. Shipping is free across the board. Detailed on this landing page, you’ll find everything from its latest smartphones to ANC earbuds and more marked down to the best prices of the year. Our top pick drops the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 128GB down to $549.99 from its usual $800 going rate. This is $100 below our previous fall Prime Day sale and a new all-time low at $250 off.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Another highlight from the sale has the OnePlus Buds Pro also sitting at an all-time low. Normally selling for $150, you can now score all three styles of true wireless earbud for just $79.99. This is $20 under our previous mention and delivering $70 in overall savings to arrive at the best price yet.

The OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Then make sure to shop the entire sale here for plenty of other ways to save ahead of Thanksgiving Week. These price cuts are the advertised Black Friday discounts, and so while things could drop a tad lower, this early sale lets you beat the rush and lock-in all-time lows ahead of the actual festivities going live next week.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

