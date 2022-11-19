Capture sunsets and more with this 4K 3-axis gimbal drone at $402 (Reg. $540), more from $96

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Ruko (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its drones and more priced from $96 shipped. Our top pick is the F11GIM2 4K Drone with 3-axis Gimbal for $401.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $540, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This drone packs a 4K30 camera that’s physically stabilized by two axis while it also packs electronic image stabilization for reduced shake as well. With three batteries included, you’ll find that this drone can stay in the air for as long as 84 minutes before it’s time to head inside and plug back in. While flying, you’ll enjoy GPS functions as well as follow me, waypoint flight, and point of interest options. Plus when the drone gets low in battery, can’t connect to the controller, or you click the return button, it’ll automatically fly back to where it took off from thanks to the built-in GPS. Check out Amazon for additional deals and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 128GB microSD card. It’s capable of capturing 4K footage thanks to its U3 speeds and 160MB/s transfer rates. At 128GB, this is actually the largest microSD card you can put in today’s lead deal, giving you access to the most storage possible while flying. It’s just $17 at Amazon as well, which makes it quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Once you’re done with capturing aerial photos and videos, consider picking up the Sony Xperia 5 III, which is on sale for $650.50 right now. The triple ZEISS lens camera array will allow you to capture footage at up to 120FPS and there’s even a dedicated physical shutter button to help your ensure you’ll always get the shot.

Ruko 4KK Drone features:

Foldable F11GIM2 with a portable pack, easy to carry, drone’s 4K camera can stay on the beach, lawn, fields, mountain tops, or challenging outdoor sports or party, F11GIM2 drone reaches places beyond your eyes. Equipped with a 2500mAh battery providing 28 minutes of flight time on a single charge, a total of 84 minutes of flight time with 3 batteries allows you to circle fly more your interest point, drone’s camera follow you to shoot more beautiful view.

