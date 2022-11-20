Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel sees first price drop to $1,400 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 18% discount, or solid $300 price drop marks the first price drop since launch and a new all-time low. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and 16GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed. The 13.5-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 512GB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-A port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 4 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $200. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office.

Looking to add some additional hotkeys to your computer setup? We’re also tracking the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 at a new Amazon all-time low of $120. It provides 15 customizable LCD keys you can program to do a plethora of tasks including “trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.” They provide visual feedback to know the action was executed alongside plug-ins for deeper integration with “Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core, with Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. Sleek and beautiful, in choice of size—13.5” or 15”—and colors from bold to subtle, including new Sage. Plus battery life for real life to do your thing your way all day. Surface Laptop 5 gives you the perfect balance to do it all on your terms and make an impact.

