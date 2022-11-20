Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 control surface hits Amazon low at $120 ahead of Black Friday

As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we came away particularly impressed with the MK.2 due to its functionality for both gaming and Mac productivity, we are big fans of these desktop controllers. It provides 15 customizable LCD keys you can program to do a plethora of tasks including “trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.” They provide visual feedback to know the action was executed alongside plug-ins for deeper integration with “Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.” It is a great little desktop companion for film editing and music creation as well as streaming, photography workflows, or just getting down to business with your macOS-powered setup. More details here and down below.

The model featured above is easily one of our favorite in the lineup and it is now only a couple bucks above the price of the classic previous-generation Elgato Stream Deck. Considering the brand’s take on the desktop control surface is one of the better options out there, today’s lead deal is definitely worth consideration for anyone interested.

While we are still big fans of the now far more affordable MK.2 above, Elgato did just update the lineup with its new next-gen Stream Deck control surface. Featuring a new Touch Bar-style display and rotary encoders alongside the LCD keys, it takes the usual Stream Deck experience up a notch or two at $170. Get a closer look right here.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

15 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch Operation: trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.

Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

