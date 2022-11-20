Sonos Black Friday Sale goes live with rare all-time lows: Arc $719 (Save $180), more from $127

The Sonos Black Friday deals are now officially live for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the lowest price of the year courtesy of Sonos direct, as well as other retailers like Amazon in some cases with free shipping all around regardless. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $719 at Amazon. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has never dropped this low in the history of the product’s release. Now at $180 off, you’re looking at a new all-time low and notable chance to save.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for all of the other Sonos Black Friday discounts.

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker for $127. Not only is this down from the usual $159 going rate, but also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $32 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam SL expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support that is more affordable than the standard counterpart thanks to the microphone-free design. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale, of which are favorites are outlined below. The Sonos Black Friday deals this year are all delivering new all-time lows like the deals highlighted above, making now the perfect chance to finally experience why Sonos is one of our favorite home theater brands at 9to5Toys.

Other Sonos Black Friday deals now live at all-time lows:

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

