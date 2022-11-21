Amazon 2022 low hits Oral-B’s Pro CrossAction Electric Toothbrush from $24 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering its best deals of the year on the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at $23.99 in pink or $29.94 in black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, these are the lowest totals we have seen in 2022 on both models at Amazon, and the best we can find at up to 52% off the going rate. You’ll also find this model down at $30 on Walmart and Target. There are no bells or whistles on this one to get in the way or drive the price up, delivering a simple-to-use and solid electric toothbrush experience without breaking the bank. You’ll find the usual 2-minute in-handle timer, pressure sensor, and an included charger. More details below.

You could alternatively drop down to a battery-powered model like the hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit to save even more. This set starts at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers a modern-looking experience with an overall similar feature set outside of the rechargeable internal battery.

Another notable deal to check out has dropped Philips’ latest model Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush down even lower. Previously sitting at $35 from the usual $50 price tag, you can also land this one at $30 shipped now on Amazon. This is a newer model, but delivers a very similar feature set to the options above – it’s really a matter of the way it looks and brand preference at this point.

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush features:

Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

The pressure sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard and the in handle timer helps you brush for a dentist recommended 2 minutes

1 Mode, Daily Clean, rotates to break up and sweep away plaque

Included in pack: 1 Oral B Professional Handle, 1 CrossAction Brush head and 1 charger

