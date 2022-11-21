Early Black Friday deals arrive for KitchenAid 5-qt. tilt- and lift-head mixers from $250

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Tilt-Head 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer for $349.95 shipped. Down from $450, today’s deal marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now the best time of the year to pick up this 5-quart tilt-head mixer. The included stainless steel bowl is large enough to make nine dozen cookies in a single batch and is even dishwasher safe making cleanup easy. The tilt-head design also makes it easier to add ingredients as the entire head swings out of the way instead of just the bowl lowering. There are 10 speeds to choose from, and you can go from mixing ingredients on a lower speed with higher torque to whipping cream with a higher setting, all depending on what you need to do. Looking for a bowl-lift design? Keep reading for additional KitchenAid deals as we head into Black Friday.

In addition to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale above, we’re also seeing Best Buy discount the KitchenAid Bowl-Lift 5-quart Professional Stand Mixer for $249.99 shipped. This is a $200 discount from its normal $450 going rate and also marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Offering a different style mixer than what today’s lead deal delivers, this bowl-lift mechanism offers more of a professional design. It uses a similar 10-speed motor for a variable mixing experience and will make your holiday culinary adventures easier this year.

KitchenAid Tilt-Head 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer features:

Choose from over 20 different colors of the KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for the one that perfectly matches your kitchen design or personality. Easily make your favorite cakes and multiple batches of cookie dough with the 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl with comfortable handle. With 10 speeds, the standmixer will quickly become your kitchen’s culinary center as you mix, knead and whip ingredients with ease. And for even more versatility, the power hub fits optional attachments from food grinders to pasta makers and more.

