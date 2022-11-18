Best of Black Friday 2022 – Kitchen and Home: Instant Pot and Ninja lows, Keurig, Always Pan, more

As we wrap up our annual Best of feature series, it’s now time to look at the Black Friday kitchen home goods deals. While the Apple, smart home, headphones, and PC gaming deals will be flying left, right, and center come this weekend and next week, you’ll want to spend some time on upgrading up your kitchen arsenal and locking-in some upcoming holiday gifts on home goods while the best prices of the year are live as well. Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, among others, will all be running big-time sale events, some of the best prices of the year, and new all-time lows on the latest from Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Breville, ECOVACS, Roborock, Keurig, and much more, and you won’t want to get stuck paying full price because you missed the deals. Head below for more details.

Black Friday kitchen and home goods deals

Alongside the bigger ticket items from Ninja and Instant Pot or the higher-end robot vacuums, we will also be seeing some “under $20” sale events at Macy’s and Kohl’s alongside Amazon for your smaller accessories and basic appliances. All of which will be highlighted as they go live here at 9to5Toys, but for now let’s take a look at some of the more substantial items with the biggest savings available, some upcoming doorbuster, already live Black Friday kitchen and home goods deals you might have missed, and more.

Kitchen and home goods doorbusters

Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer drops to $99 | Walmart now live

| Walmart now live KitchenAid Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 (Reg. $450) | Now live for My Best Buy

(Reg. $450) | Now live for My Best Buy Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $50 or less | Multiple retailers

or less | Multiple retailers Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $35 | Walmart

Amazon Black Friday kitchen and home goods deals

Needless to say, Amazon will be front and center in the kitchen, cooking, and general Black Friday home goods deals. Many of the best price drops out there, including some of the doorbusters mentioned above, will get price matched at Amazon starting at 3 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning, if not sooner, with even more the same time the following day. Much like other product categories, we don’t have any specifics here, but this is what the Amazon Black Friday Preview had to say on kitchen and home goods:

Save up to 30% on De’Longhi Espresso Machines

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Instant Pot and Ninja

Instant Pot and Ninja, arguably the two most popular brands in the air fryer, all-in-one countertop, and multi-cooker space, will all but certainly have big-time Black Friday kitchen and home goods events going live on Thanksgiving morning at Amazon (same times as mentioned above) if not sooner.

On the Instant Pot side of things, a safe bet is seeing its classic Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker drop back down to the $50 doorbuster price we tracked for a brief time earlier this week. And when it comes to its more modern gear, all bets are off and just about all of it will go sale on Thanksgiving with another batch going live the following morning – electric Dutch ovens, the entire range of single-serve coffee makers, air fry-enabled multi-cookers, and more.

Much of the same goes for Ninja on the cooker and air fryer side of things – there will likely (almost 100% for sure) be a Ninja sale going live at 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving with another one hitting at the same time on Black Friday morning. You can expect a broad range of its latest- and previous-generation cookers dropping in price, as well as the popular CREAMi ice cream maker, which will likely drop to the best price it will see until the following Prime Day.

Ninja’s regularly up to $330 Foodi XL Air Fry Multi-Cooker and Steamer now down at $150.

Needless to say, Walmart and Target will also be active on the Ninja and Instant Pot front, but they tend to be on par with Amazon or come in slightly under on the older gear. Stay locked to our Ninja and Instant Pot roundups, as well as our Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute price changes.

Our Place Black Friday sale is already live!

Our Place, for those unfamiliar, is the maker of the internet-famous Always Pan – an attractive all-in-one frying pan that doubles as a saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It is one of the more popular kitchen gadgets out there from a smaller-boutique brand (if you can still call them that) and it is now at the lowest price of the year. The official Our Place Black Friday sale is actually already live and kicking with deep deals on all colorways of the Always Pan as well as the rest of the brand’s cookware, accessories, tableware, and more. If last year’s sale is any indication, the colorways will begin selling out any time, so you’ll want to jump in as soon as possible if you’re interested. You can get a full break down of the sale right here and some of the highlights at a glance down below:

Vitamix

Vitamix certainly isn’t a brand for everyone – it’s not the most affordable thing out there after all – but it does make some of the best and most robust blenders on the market. While we are already seeing solid price drops on a wide range of its models, we are expecting to see some prices drop even lower on select models come next week. While it’s hard to say at this point which machines that will be, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see the entry-level ONE model return to the all-time low or even drop slightly below that. The regularly $250 model previously dropped to $190 at Amazon and might very well drop as low as $150 for the big event.

If you are after a higher-end variant, you will also receive a lengthy up to 10-year warranty to protect your purchase and we could see up to $100 off for Thanksgiving and Black Friday directly on the Vitamix site and on Amazon. If you don’t want to wait to see how things shake out next week, you can browse the early holiday offers right here and down below:

Black Friday kitchen and home goods deals already live

While the Black Friday home goods deals tend to be heavy on kitchen gear, we will also be seeing loads of notable robotic vacuum offers from the likes of Anker, Roborock, and ECOVACS, all of which will be live on 9to5Toys as soon as they are avialble. We are expecting new all-time lows on the Anker RoboVac lineup and the official Roborock price drops (not the early discounts) to go live on Monday – so stay tuned for those.

You’ll also want to peruse the rare and now live Herman Miller early holiday sale and more in the already live sale events in full swing below in the meantime:

More 9to5Toys Best of Black Friday:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

