Echelon’s Reflect smart fitness mirror helps you stay fit at a low of $700 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror for $699.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $999 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you might think your form is right when working out, chances are, it might be a bit off. Well, with the Echelon Reflect, you’ll not only be able to see yourself while working out, but the built-in screen and camera allows you to watch a trainer and also be seen by an instructor for live tips on getting the perfect form. On top of that, you’ll get a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premiere Membership that packs over 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes so you can work out without leaving the house. Swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about this connected fitness mirror, then head below for more.

Save some cash by opting instead for the XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike. Sure, it’s not a smart connected mirror that pairs you to a fitness coach. However, if you’re just looking for a way to stay active indoors now that it’s too cold to even be outside (yes, the Floridian is coming out in me there,) then this exercise bike is a great option, especially for just $107 at Amazon.

Need to listen to tunes while working out? Jabra’s latest Elite earbuds are down at 2022 lows as we approach Black Friday. For example, the 7 Pro are down to $120, which is an $80 discount. Plus, there are more deals from $50. Don’t forget to swing by our fitness tracker guide for deals on wearables that can keep tabs on your workouts with little interaction required on your part.

Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror features:

Reflect is another quality Tech fitness product from Echelon Fitness This Smart Mirror display utilizes a proprietary smart video fitness training system. The Reflect weighs only 26 pounds and comes with an easy mounting system. App Available through Apple and Android to remotely control your Reflect experience.

