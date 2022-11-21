Jabra’s latest Elite earbuds fall to 2022 lows: 7 Pro $120 (Save $80), more from $50

Amazon is now marking down nearly all of Jabra’s latest true wireless earbuds to the best prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board. A top pick this time around is the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $119.99. Down from $200, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for one of the first times at $80 off. This is $10 below our previous mention, as well. Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $50.

Other Jabra earbuds on sale at Amazon:

Just about every big player in the personal audio space is also getting in on the early Black Friday savings, which we break down in our headphones guide. Sitting atop all of the other offerings though, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 are down to new all-time lows at $200, delivering the best ANC and Spatial Audio on the market with new personalization options, MagSafe charging, and all of the brand’s other flagship tech.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

