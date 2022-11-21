Apple award-winning Halide photography app offers 2 months FREE for Black Friday (First deal in years)

A nearly unheard of Halide Black Friday deal is now live. At this time of year the Mac and iOS app deals start to pile in throughout the week, culminating in our annual (and gigantic) roundup of the best, but this year a particularly rare offer on the brilliant Halide photography app has arrived. The 2022 Apple Design Award Winner is now offering its very first sale in four long years on the latest edition of its iPhoneography suite, Halide Mark II – Pro Camera. Head below for more details on this year’s special Halide Black Friday offer.

Halide Black Friday offer

Lux Optics, the makers of the award-winning app, has now launched the first sale on Halide since 2018. From now through November 30, 2022, you can get two months FREE with an annual membership and the ability to cancel at anytime during these freebie months at no charge.

This essentially gives folks a shot at the premium photography app without spending a penny and with no strings attached. You can even “unlock a special secret black icon after 2 months.” Here’s a closer look at the announcement:

See more 📢 SALE: Our first sale since 2018 (!).

From today til Nov 30th. We're doing it a little different:



Get two months FREE with an annual membership.

Cancel anytime in these free two months at no charge.

Unlock a special secret black icon after 2 months🗝https://t.co/TlqtK6QtdV pic.twitter.com/4yZsXYLgtk — Halide (@halidecamera) November 21, 2022

Halide is described as the “the most powerful camera for iPhone” that combines an elegant and simple UI designed for “deliberate and thoughtful photography.” That’s alongside un-matched ProRAW support and much more. Here’s a quick glance at the feature list:

Intuitive gesture-based interface, usable with one hand

Take portraits of pets and objects on iPhone XR and iPhone SE

Manual focus, and powerful tools like a Focus Loupe and Focus Peaking

Smart automatic mode with Halide Smart RAW, optimizing settings with Machine Learning for RAW files with less noise and more detail

Full manual exposure controls including shutter speed, ISO and white balance

Best-on-iPhone exposure tools: histograms, XDR 14-bit RGB waveform, and color zebra stripes

Captures RAW, TIFF, HEIC or JPG for the best quality shots

Grid overlay with built-in level

A powerful reviewer to view DNG, JPG, HEIC and Live Photos, as well as Portrait depth data and mattes, with a detailed metadata view

Instant RAW development process to quickly develop your RAW files in a tap

Technical Readout to view all details of your iPhone camera hardware

Apple Watch companion app for remote shooting

Siri Shortcuts support to trigger the shutter remotely, or open Halide in Auto or Manual mode

Get a closer look right here.

