iOttie’s latest iPhone and Android car mounts, plus MagSafe gear on sale from $17.50

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of iOttie smartphone car mounts and chargers for Black Friday headlined by the Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount at $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $25, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at within cents of the all-time low. This is the lowest we’ve seen in months, too. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and everything else in-between. Head below for a full breakdown of what’s on sale.

Also included in the savings amongst the dashboard offering is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder mount at $28.99 via Amazon. This one is still down 20% from its usual going rate of $35 and is marking the lowest we’ve seen throughout 2022 outside of Prime Day. This too is centered around the latest mount from iOttie, but packs a unique cup holder design that lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console. It also comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles. Not to mention, the Air Vent and CD Slot models are also on sale for $17.49, down from $25 and marking the second-best prices of the year.

Alongside its standard adjustable car mounts that can fit just about any smartphone, there are also a collection of iOttie discounts applying to the MagSafe-enabled Velox lineup. These are designed specifically for iPhone 14 series handsets, as well as the 13 and 12 lineup, and are now down to some of the best prices yet.

And last up, the final highlight from the sale has Amazon offering the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $37.99 shipped. Marking a return to the second-best price from the usual $50 price tag, this comes within $3 of the all-time low. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!