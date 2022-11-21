National Geographic’s Starter Rock Tumbler Kit sees first drop of 2022 to $41.50, more from $15

As part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of National Geographic Science and Activity Kits with deals starting from $14.50. Leading the way here is the National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit for $41.49 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 17% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen this year. This kit comes with everything you need to take a rough gem and polish it down to a shiny piece suited for display. The tumbler with a 1-pound barrel is the centerpiece here with four bags of polishing grits. A detailed, full-color learning guide is included to help you along the way. Be sure to keep reading below for more National Geographic kit deals.

More National Geographic Science and Activity Kits:

While these kits are certain to make great gifts for the STEAM students in your life, some of them have the potential to make some messes. If you’d like to have some help cleaning up your home after the holidays, you can grab the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Empty Station for $400, a new all-time low price. Starting things out, it’s both a vacuum and a mop which makes cleaning a breeze. On top of that, there’s a 30-day hands-free auto-empty station which means that the robot can essentially take care of itself when it comes to emptying the dust bin.

National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit features:

CREATE YOUR OWN GEMSTONES – Rock tumbling is a hugely popular hobby for kids and adults! This starter rock tumbler makes it fun and easy to turn rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones, thanks to its simple operation and durable design.

EASY TO USE AND EDUCATIONAL – Detailed tumbler instructions lead you step-by-step through the rock tumbling process, A full-color learning guide details how rocks are naturally polished and has fascinating facts about the gemstones in the kit.

ALL-IN-ONE TUMBLING KIT – This kit has everything you need and then some! You get ½ a pound of rough rocks with nine different types of gemstones inside, five jewelry fastenings, and our four-stage rock polishing grit.

