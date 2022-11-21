Self-emptying Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac/mop hits new low at $400, more from $238

Amazon is offering the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Empty Station for $399.99 shipped. Down from $700, this massive $300 discount beats our previous mention by an additional $100 and comes in at $20 below the all-time low that we last saw back in August. As one of ECOVACS’ more premium models, the N8 Pro+ packs a lot of features. Starting things out, it’s both a vacuum and a mop which makes cleaning a breeze. On top of that, there’s a 30-day hands-free auto-empty station which means that the robot can essentially take care of itself when it comes to emptying the dust bin. On top of that, the vacuum features a laser-based 3D technology that lets the N8 Pro+ detect and avoid obstacles while cleaning, while the LiDAR navigation and dToF detection sensors allow it to generate a map of your home for more efficient cleaning. You can dive into our hands-on review to learn more. There’s a number of other ECOVACS discounts live already as we head toward Black Friday, so keep reading for all the additional deals that we’re already seeing.

More ECOVACS Deebot deals:

X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)

(Reg. $1,300) OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $238 (Reg. $350)

While your robot is busy cleaning the house, why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a nice cup of coffee? Right now, Keurig early Black Friday deals are live with up to 50% off. The Mini single-serve brewer is just $50, while the K-Supreme Smart is $60 off. Plus, there are a number of additional discounts to be had ahead of Black Friday, allowing you to beat the rush and still save big.

Are you looking to expand your cleaning setup ahead of the holiday season? Well, swing by our dedicated kitchen and home Best of Black Friday roundup where we took the time to gather all of the discounts you can expect during this week’s shopping events. Then, swing by our home goods guide for all the deals as we find them throughout the week.

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to months of dirt and debris. (1 Spare Dust Bag Included). Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets. Clean more effectively with 2600Pa suction that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!