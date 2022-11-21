Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone falls to second-best price of $38 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone in multiple colorways for $37.99 shipped. Typically going for $50, this 24% discount marks the lowest price since July, the second-best price we’ve tracked, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. This microphone is outfitted with an ultra-precise supercardioid pickup pattern to reject background noise while picking you up clearly for your friends and viewers to hear. The small build here is designed for minimal setups while taking up little space on your desktop and making traveling easier to boot. All you have to do to start using the microphone is plug in the USB connection to the Seiren and set the volume in the streaming software of your choice. Head below for more.

When it comes to small USB condenser microphones, this is among the lowest-priced options out there. You could instead grab the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $35 if you want to save some cash. This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern with similar plug-n-play functionality to the Razer option above. You can even tap the microphone to mute it with the red LED light flashing to indicate it being disabled. Otherwise, these two microphones are essentially the same with the HyperX stand having some more adjustments than the Razer one.

Looking to pick up some new wireless earbuds ahead of Black Friday? We’re currently tracking the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds down at $120, matching the all-time low. Having launched earlier in the year, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening.

Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone features:

With the Razer Seiren Mini, big sounds can come in small packages. Introducing our ultra-compact condenser mic made for streaming with smaller or portable setups, and capable of producing professional-grade audio—thanks to a supercardioid pickup pattern and a 14mm condenser capsule.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!