Prev-gen. Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable hits new low at 50% off, now $14.50

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation official Apple Watch Magnetic 1-Meter Charging Cable for $14.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $29, and still going for as much directly at Apple, you’ll find that today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 50% off. For further comparison, our last mention was $23.50 way back in January, to show just how rare of a drop this is. While this might not boast the fast charging speeds of the latest USB-C Apple Watch charging puck, it still doesn’t hurt to have one of these in your go bag. You’ll find that the USB-A to Apple Watch cable measures 1 meter and the magnetic design attaches securely to the bottom of your Apple Watch, making it a simple task to charge.

Leverage your savings to pick up the elago Apple Watch stand. You simply place the charger from today’s lead deal into it (or one you might already own) and then powering your Apple Watch becomes much easier. I’ve used one of these for years and absolutely love how simple it makes charging my Apple Watch, and it even enables nightstand mode so you can see the time without having to pick up your smartwatch. For just $10, if you have an Apple Watch, you should have an elago stand too.

Need to power your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time? Don’t forget about the deal that we found on the MagSafe Duo the other day. It’s down to $97.50, which is a 2022 low. Normally $129, the MagSafe Duo uses a single Lightning cable to provide up to 15W MagSafe charging and 5W of power for Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:

We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. So we arrived at a solution that combines our MagSafe technology with inductive charging. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment. You simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

